Picketer reportedly arrested for trespassing outside Baileyville mill

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published November 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST
File photo from 2018 of the the Woodland Pulp paper mill as seen from the local high school in Baileyville.
Robbie Feinberg
/
Maine Public
File photo from 2018 of the the Woodland Pulp paper mill as seen from the local high school in Baileyville.

A spokesman with Local 6, the shipbuilding union at Bath Iron Works, says a picketer outside the Woodland Pulp Mill in Baileyville was arrested Monday for trespassing.

Devin Ragnar says he and fellow Local 6 members have joined the pickets outside the mill in a show of solidarity. The workers at Woodland Pulp have been on strike since last month.

The major issue in contract talks, according to the union, is a company attempt to merge job classifications.

Ragnar says picketers were told by Baileyville's police chief Monday that all of them would be subject to arrest once vans arrive from the Washington County Sheriff's Office to remove them.

A spokesman for the Mill, Brendan Wolfe, said he was unaware of law enforcement's plans for the picketers who, he said, are outside the mill's main gate where trucks are coming and going.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office referred inquiries to Baileyville Police Chief Robert Fitzsimmons, who could not be reached for comment.

The Maine AFL-CIO issued a statement saying striking workers voted last week to turn down a contract offer from management. Mill spokesman Brendan Wolfe says another bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday.
