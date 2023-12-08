© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Troy enacts energy ordinance in response to proposed power line

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published December 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST
Electricity lines stretch across a power corridor, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Brunswick, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Electricity lines stretch across a power corridor, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Brunswick, Maine.

At a special town meeting Thursday night, Troy residents unanimously approved a new ordinance regulating large-scale solar and wind energy projects, and electrical transmission lines and corridors.

Selectman Rick Montana said the ordinance was prompted by the power line LS Power has proposed to connect a planned wind energy project in southern Aroostook County to the central Maine electrical grid.

"It caught a lot of people by surprise," he said. "They were not prepared for the scope of the project and how it was going to affect their properties."

Montana said Troy had already passed a temporary moratorium on power lines, as have some other towns along the project's proposed route. And he expects other towns to also draft similar energy ordinances.

Meanwhile, LS Power says it has paused work on the power line project, pending contract negotiations with the Maine Public Utilities Commission. The PUC expects to deliberate on the contract sometime in the next month.
Business and Economy
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter