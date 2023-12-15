A Kansas-based company has purchased the former Androscoggin Mill

A Kansas-based company has officially purchased the former Androscoggin Mill in Jay, and plans to repurpose it for new manufacturing uses.

JGT2 Redevelopment this week completed its purchase of the former paper mill, which was shut down earlier this year.

Partner Tony McDonald said the company plans to demolish about 900,000 square feet of buildings on the site, while retaining the remaining 475,000 square feet.

"This is where the paper machines were, and where the warehousing and shipping was located. And those are just spectacular, heavy industrial buildings with 65-foot clear ceiling heights, high capacity overhead cranes, heavy power, heavy construction. And they're absolutely perfect for other types of manufacturing," McDonald said.

The company has held early conversations with a few groups about the future of the site.

McDonald said that they envisioning manufacturing companies eventually moving on to the property, with a particular focus on the wood products industry.

"We are very close to raw material for anybody who's in the wood-type manufacturing business. So we're focusing a lot on those industries," McDonald said.

McDonald expects it take up to two years before the site is ready for new businesses. He said the company may add a large solar array on the site, and possibly restart gas turbines to generate electricity.

