Maine's Unemployment rate held steady in January at 3.4%.

TheMaine Department of Labor reported December's jobless estimate had been increased from 3.2%. Maine's 3.4% jobless rate matched the New England average and was below the nation's unemployment rate, which was 3.7% in January.

The latest figures also show Maine added 1,300 more non-farm jobs in January. It brings the total number of non-farm jobs in the state to 655,400.