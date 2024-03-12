All four Dick's Sporting Goods stores in Maine have ended firearms sales.

The South Portland store did so two years ago.

The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday that the Bangor and Augusta outlets ended sales in January, the Topsham store "recently."

David Trahan, executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, said he's not worried other stores will follow suit.

"We have a deep tradition and a culture related to hunting and firearm ownership," Trahan said. "This maybe has more of an impact for Dick's nationally than it does in Maine."

Dick's declined comment when contacted by Maine Public.

The Legislature is considering several gun control measures, triggered by the mass shooting last October in Lewiston. None would require retailers in Maine to to halt the sales of all firearms.