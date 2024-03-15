© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Federal government chooses final area in Gulf of Maine for offshore wind development

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published March 15, 2024 at 11:04 AM EDT
The area identified by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management covers 2 million acres offshore from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts and ranges anywhere from 23 to 92 miles off the coast.
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
This story will be updated.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has identified the area in the Gulf of Maine that can be developed for offshore wind.

The area covers 2 million acres offshore from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, ranging anywhere from 23 to 92 miles off the coast, BOEM said Friday.

Virginia Olsen of the Maine Lobstering Union said she's pleased that federal officials avoided most of Lobster Management Area 1, one of the most popular fishing regions, and two out of three additional areas that had been eyed as potential spots for development but were opposed by fishermen.

"We just want to know that this isn't going to destroy the fishery," she said. "We have one of the most productive areas on the Atlantic for fishing. And we have a lot of fishermen between Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, so we definitely have concerns. There's a lot of vessels that traverse through the area."

The area can support the generation of 32 gigawatts of wind energy, BOEM said. Maine has set a goal of procuring three gigawatts of offshore wind energy; Massachusetts wants to produce 10 gigawatts.

BOEM said it will begin to prepare an environmental assessment about the impacts of offshore wind development in the area. The public will have an opportunity comment for 30 days. Additional opportunities for public comment will be available if BOEM chooses to move forward with a lease sale in the wind energy area.
