Maine farmers affected by PFAS contamination can now apply for state aid

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
In this Thursday Aug. 15, 2019 photo, dairy farmer Fred Stone pauses while working in the milking room at his farm in Arundel, Maine. Fred Stone and his wife Laura, whose dairy farm is contaminated by toxic chemicals known collectively as PFAS, so-called "forever chemicals," have high PFAS levels in their blood.
Maine farmers affected by the presence of so-called "forever chemicals" on their land can now apply for financial assistance.

The state is taking applications for its $60 million PFAS fund, which will provide farmers with financial aid to offset up to two years of lost income because of PFAS contamination.

Farmers can also receive support for equipment and infrastructure to convert their operations to new products and methods.

The fund will also support PFAS research, and be used to purchase contaminated farmland from landowners seeking to sell.

The state says it plans to launch more support programs by the end of the year, including a PFAS blood testing program and mental health services.
