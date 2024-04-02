Biden administration official touts Maine's expanding EV charging network

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt was in Maine Tuesday to unveil five new federally funded high-speed EV chargers installed in the Hannaford Supermarket parking lot in Rockland. Bhatt used the press event to tout the progress made by the Biden Administration through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

"Electric vehicles are getting politicized these days, but it is my great sense that whatever happens in the election in November, the electrification will continue, because this is what's going on globally and we shouldn't let election year politics come between what is good for the American economy," Bhatt said.

Bhatt also praised Maine for being a leader in the transition to electric vehicles, and for being one of five states to install NEVI-funded chargers.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, who lives on nearby North Haven, said she sees the Rockland chargers as a critical addition to the state's electrification infrastructure.

"As a long-time electric car driver myself, I know that one of the reasons people have not made the transition is because they worry about access to charging stations. Today is a vital step to deliver significant fuel savings to commuters and drivers and preserve the health of our environment.", Pingree said.

Keith Shortall / Maine Public Newly installed Tesla chargers at the Hannaford in Rockland.

The DOT says there are currently more than 241 high-speed public charging ports in 88 locations, and that in recent months chargers have become available in Ellsworth, Bangor, Belfast, Newport, Fairfield and Auburn. The department says that funding has been committed for chargers in Presque Isle, Fort Kent, Medway, Machias, Houlton, Ashland, Danforth, Van Buren, Baileyville, Augusta, Searsport, Waldoboro, Rockland and Brunswick.

DOT Chief Engineer Joyce Taylor says the state is very aware of public concerns about the range of electric vehicles.

"We are really anxious to be able to make sure that people who want to buy an EV can go and visit an aunt and uncle in Aroostook County, they can go to Sugarloaf, they can go to Moosehead Lake", Taylor said. "So we really want to make sure that all of those rural areas are accessible to people with an EV."

The DOT says that over the next several years, Maine will receive $18 million in NEVI funding for its charger deployment plan.