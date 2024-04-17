© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Passenger Rail Authority to present ideas for a new Portland station

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published April 17, 2024 at 1:20 PM EDT
The Amtrak Downeaster arrives at the station, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Freeport, Maine.

The operator of Downeaster passenger trains will present plans to the public on Thursday evening about constructing a new station in Portland.

The executive director of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority (NNEPRA), Patricia Quinn, said the existing station at Thompson's Point is "having a negative impact" on riders. That's because a train traveling between Portland and Brunswick has to take a 15 minute detour off the main line tracks to reach the platform at Thompson's Point, backing up to resume its journey.

Quinn envisions building a two-track station on the main line, with an overhead structure that would link them and provide room for ticketing and passenger amenities.

Quinn estimates building such a facility would cost between $25 million and $30 million. But she said the climate is good right now for obtaining rail funding, especially from the federal government.

The Thursday evening public session will be conducted online. You will be able to find a link here.

