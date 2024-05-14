Hampden mail changes on hold until at least the start of next year

The U.S. Postal Service will delay proposed changes at its Hampden mail processing center until at least next year.

USPS wanted to move services from its Hampden facility to Scarborough as part of a national consolidation plan. But the proposal will be delayed until at least next January, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy wrote in a letter to U.S. senators concerned with the agency's plans.

The changes were widely opposed by the local employee union and Maine's congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden had introduced legislation in attempt to stop the consolidation and require more oversight over the entire process, and U.S. Sen Susan Collins had made multiple appeals urging USPS to put the proposed changes on hold.

In a statement, Collins applauded the delay, saying the consolidation would have jeopardized reliable mail delivery in Maine.

"This pause, however, should not be temporary — it should be permanent,” Collins said. "The USPS should abandon these proposed changes entirely until there can be a study that ensures mail delivery will not be harmed, and we will continue to press them to do so."

Under the Postal Service's plan, the Hampden facility will remain open and receive more than $12 million in investments. Those investments will be on hold as well, postal officials said.