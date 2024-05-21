York voters narrowly defeat short-term rental regulations

York residents narrowly voted down a referendum to regulate short-term rentals.

The measure would have required all short-term rental owners to register and secure a three-year permit for their properties with the town. The referendum failed over the weekend by 241 votes.

The proposal sparked dueling campaigns within the town of York this spring.

An opposition group argued that many of the requirements were too onerous for some property owners. Proponents said regulations were needed to better track the number of short-term rentals in the town, and to preserve the quality of life in York neighborhoods.