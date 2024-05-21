© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

York voters narrowly defeat short-term rental regulations

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published May 21, 2024 at 4:26 PM EDT
York River
Karen Young
York River

York residents narrowly voted down a referendum to regulate short-term rentals.

The measure would have required all short-term rental owners to register and secure a three-year permit for their properties with the town. The referendum failed over the weekend by 241 votes.

The proposal sparked dueling campaigns within the town of York this spring.

An opposition group argued that many of the requirements were too onerous for some property owners. Proponents said regulations were needed to better track the number of short-term rentals in the town, and to preserve the quality of life in York neighborhoods.
Tags
Business and Economy Short-term rentals
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
York River
  1. York is the latest coastal Maine town to consider regulating short-term rentals