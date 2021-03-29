-
Short-term rental operators in Portland are voicing opposition to a ballot question that will appear before voters in the city on Nov. 3.Question E seeks…
-
Dozens of properties have yet to comply with South Portland’s new short-term rental ordinance, seven months after the rules were put into effect.City…
-
Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit cities and towns from passing most restrictions on short-term rentals that have exploded on…
-
South Portland residents Tuesday endorsed an ordinance that bans some short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals have become increasingly common -…
-
After an emotionally-charged city council meeting, South Portland is set to either repeal a second version of its short-term rental ordinance or send it…