Maine regulators reject proposed settlement providing refunds to Electricity Maine customers

Maine energy regulators have rejected a proposed settlement that would have provided refunds to thousands of customers of Electricity Maine.

The company offers an alternative to the state's "standard offer" for electricity supply. Two years ago, it allegedly switched customers from a fixed rate to a variable rate, without their knowledge, and significantly increased prices, resulting in some bills increasing by hundreds of dollars per month.

The company and staff at the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) had reached an agreement in which eligible customers would have been provided refunds and given an opportunity to change service.

But the commission rejected the stipulation on Wednesday, with commissioners saying that it didn't adequately consider the fact that the company has repeatedly violated state law. Maine's Public Advocate has called for more severe penalties, including revoking Electricity Maine's license.

A PUC spokesperson said that next steps will be laid out soon, and will likely include a hearing before the commissioners.