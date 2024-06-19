© 2024 Maine Public
Bar Harbor finalizes cruise ship rules

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 19, 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT
In this June 4, 2010 photo, the Maasdam, a 1258-passenger cruise ship, sits at anchor in Frenchman's Bay off Bar Harbor, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Town officials in Bar Harbor have approved new rules for the town's cruise ship ordinance.

At a meeting Tuesday evening, councilors approved rules establishing a new permit process requiring disembarkation facilities to submit a daily count of the number of people entering town from cruise ships.

Although the ordinance has generated much debate since it was approved by a town vote in 2022, there was little comment from the public Tuesday.

The council also directed the planning board to prepare a new cruise ship ordinance proposal for a future town vote.
