Bar Harbor finalizes cruise ship rules

Town officials in Bar Harbor have approved new rules for the town's cruise ship ordinance.

At a meeting Tuesday evening, councilors approved rules establishing a new permit process requiring disembarkation facilities to submit a daily count of the number of people entering town from cruise ships.

Although the ordinance has generated much debate since it was approved by a town vote in 2022, there was little comment from the public Tuesday.

The council also directed the planning board to prepare a new cruise ship ordinance proposal for a future town vote.