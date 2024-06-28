'I tried warning 'em' — Portland flight narrowly misses hitting a vehicle on closed runway takeoff

Federal investigators are looking into why a Southwest Airlines commercial jet took off from a closed runway at the Portland Jetport this week.

On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines Flight 4805 headed to Baltimore was scheduled to take off from one of the Portland Jetport's runways at 5:50 a.m. The runway, which is undergoing renovation, is closed overnight until reopening for traffic at 5:45 a.m.

However, flight data shows the jet began its departure process several minutes early and took off at 5:43 a.m. seemingly without the permission of air traffic control.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration indicated there was an airport vehicle still on the runway shortly before the plane took-off. Recordings of air traffic communication from that morning suggest the Portland Jetport's control tower was unable to make contact with the pilot when issuing a warning about an airport vehicle that still on the runway.

"I tried warning 'em," said an unidentified voice at the Jetport on a recording of that morning's air traffic communication provided by LiveATC.net after the warning was issued. The plane safely made it to its destination in Baltimore.

"No, we never talked to the aircraft," said an unidentified air traffic controller later in the recording. "We’re technically not open there until [5]:45. So, never did talk to him.”

The Federal Aviation Administration announced its investigation on Friday. Officials with Southwest Airlines and the Portland Jetport say they are cooperating with investigators.