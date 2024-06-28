© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

'I tried warning 'em' — Portland flight narrowly misses hitting a vehicle on closed runway takeoff

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published June 28, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from the Portland Jetport in October 2021.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from the Portland Jetport in October 2021.

Federal investigators are looking into why a Southwest Airlines commercial jet took off from a closed runway at the Portland Jetport this week.

On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines Flight 4805 headed to Baltimore was scheduled to take off from one of the Portland Jetport's runways at 5:50 a.m. The runway, which is undergoing renovation, is closed overnight until reopening for traffic at 5:45 a.m.

However, flight data shows the jet began its departure process several minutes early and took off at 5:43 a.m. seemingly without the permission of air traffic control.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration indicated there was an airport vehicle still on the runway shortly before the plane took-off. Recordings of air traffic communication from that morning suggest the Portland Jetport's control tower was unable to make contact with the pilot when issuing a warning about an airport vehicle that still on the runway.

"I tried warning 'em," said an unidentified voice at the Jetport on a recording of that morning's air traffic communication provided by LiveATC.net after the warning was issued. The plane safely made it to its destination in Baltimore.

"No, we never talked to the aircraft," said an unidentified air traffic controller later in the recording. "We’re technically not open there until [5]:45. So, never did talk to him.”

The Federal Aviation Administration announced its investigation on Friday. Officials with Southwest Airlines and the Portland Jetport say they are cooperating with investigators.

Corrected: July 1, 2024 at 10:43 AM EDT
Added additional context and corrected title quotation
Business and Economy
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song