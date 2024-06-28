© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Island Explorer buses on MDI to go electric with help from $23 million federal award

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published June 28, 2024 at 1:18 PM EDT
A.J. Higgins
/
Maine Public file
Tourists line up at the Acadia National Park Hulls Cove Visitors Center to board one of several tour buses operated by Island Explorer for a trip around the Loop Road in 2017.

The federal government is awarding Maine more than $23 million to buy electric buses and charging equipment for the company that operates the propane-powered Island Explorer buses at Acadia National Park and other locations on Mount Desert Island.

Downeast Transportation Executive Director Paul Murphy says the buses should improve the air quality on the island.

"Comparing to fossil fuel buses, they are dramatically cleaner and they're also quieter and they don't smell as bad as fossil fuel buses, although propane is pretty clean," he says. "We're excited. We're also a little afraid because it's a whole new world for us. And so, we have a lot of learning to do, we have a lot of preparation to do, a lot of hard work to do and, happily, we have time to get it done."

Murphy says the first of the electric buses should join the Island Explorer fleet for the 2028 summer tourist season. He says it remains a challenge hiring enough drivers for the service, but he says the company should be able to get closer this summer to its pre-pandemic schedule of service.
Tags
Business and Economy Island Explorer
Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
See stories by Irwin Gratz