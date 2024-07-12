© 2024 Maine Public

Maine State Ferry raises fares, expects to increase even more for next summer

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:56 PM EDT
The Captain E. Frank Thompson leaves Rockland on its maiden voyage to Vinalhaven Island in 2012 as part of the Maine State Ferry Service.
Pat Wellenbach
/
AP
The Captain E. Frank Thompson leaves Rockland on its maiden voyage to Vinalhaven Island in 2012 as part of the Maine State Ferry Service.

The Maine State Ferry Service announced fares will increase by an average of 18% beginning August 1. It's the first fare increase in five years, and officials expect they'll need to raise the fares again for next summer.

Normally Maine’s Department of Transportation adjusts ferry ticket prices every four or five years. But Maine DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said he expects the Department will begin exploring fare increases later this fall.

“The cost of operating a ferry service is not the same in 2024 as it was pre-Covid," Merrill said. "And certainly, as we see these more acute challenges in the past few months, there is a need for us to address those challenges. It’s still early in that discussion, but the expectation [is] this is a conversation that has to be had more immediately than waiting another four years.”

One contributing factor to this is an ongoing maritime worker shortage. The issue is severe enough for the Ferry Service that it's canceled some runs to Vinalhaven.

"[Worker payroll] is a big part of the budget," said Jon Emerson, a North Haven resident who chairs the Maine State Ferry Advisory Board. "That has been going up, as has maintenance repairs, and, of course, diesel costs. Anything that keeps the boats running on a day-to-day basis [has been going up]."

About half of the ferry’s operation costs are subsidized by Maine DOT's State Highway Fund, with the revenue from the ferry service covering the rest. Alongside fare prices, the DOT subsidies are also set to increase by 18%.

The new fare prices are listed below (effective August 1):

Swans Island, Frenchboro, North Haven, Vinalhaven
 
October 1 to May 31
June 1 to September 30
Adult Round Trip
$14.00
$20.25
Minor Round Trip (Ages 6-17)
$7.00
$13.25
Child (Ages 0-5)
Free
Free
Vehicle Round Trip *
$36.50
$48.50
Motorcycle Round Trip *
$28.25
$37.50
Truck Per Foot Round Trip **
$5.25
$6.25
Adult Bicycle Round Trip ***
$20.00
$26.25
Minor Bicycle Round Trip ***
$13.00
$19.25
Islesboro
 
October 1 to May 31
June 1 to September 30
Adult Round Trip
$9.00
$15.00
Minor Round Trip (Ages 6-17)
$4.50
$10.50
Child (Ages 0-5)
Free
Free
Vehicle Round Trip *
$26.00
$37.50
Motorcycle Round Trip *
$20.50
$29.25
Truck Per Foot Round Trip **
$5.00
$6.00
Adult Bicycle Round Trip ***
$15.00
$21.00
Minor Bicycle Round Trip ***
$10.50
$16.50

Matinicus
 
Year-Round Rates
Adult Round Trip
$25.00
Minor Round Trip (Ages 6-17)
$12.50
Child (Ages 0-5)
Free

Vehicle Round Trip *

with reservation 

$108.00
Motorcycle Round Trip *
$60.00

Truck Per Foot

Round Trip **

$8.75

Adult Bicycle

Round Trip ***

$31.00

Minor Bicycle

Round Trip ***

$18.50

* Includes driver (but not accompanying passengers).

** Does not include driver or accompanying passengers.

*** Includes rider.
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
