Maine State Ferry raises fares, expects to increase even more for next summer

The Maine State Ferry Service announced fares will increase by an average of 18% beginning August 1. It's the first fare increase in five years, and officials expect they'll need to raise the fares again for next summer.

Normally Maine’s Department of Transportation adjusts ferry ticket prices every four or five years. But Maine DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said he expects the Department will begin exploring fare increases later this fall.

“The cost of operating a ferry service is not the same in 2024 as it was pre-Covid," Merrill said. "And certainly, as we see these more acute challenges in the past few months, there is a need for us to address those challenges. It’s still early in that discussion, but the expectation [is] this is a conversation that has to be had more immediately than waiting another four years.”

One contributing factor to this is an ongoing maritime worker shortage. The issue is severe enough for the Ferry Service that it's canceled some runs to Vinalhaven.

"[Worker payroll] is a big part of the budget," said Jon Emerson, a North Haven resident who chairs the Maine State Ferry Advisory Board. "That has been going up, as has maintenance repairs, and, of course, diesel costs. Anything that keeps the boats running on a day-to-day basis [has been going up]."

About half of the ferry’s operation costs are subsidized by Maine DOT's State Highway Fund, with the revenue from the ferry service covering the rest. Alongside fare prices, the DOT subsidies are also set to increase by 18%.



The new fare prices are listed below (effective August 1):

Swans Island, Frenchboro, North Haven, Vinalhaven

October 1 to May 31

June 1 to September 30

Adult Round Trip

$14.00

$20.25

Minor Round Trip (Ages 6-17)

$7.00

$13.25

Child (Ages 0-5)

Free

Free

Vehicle Round Trip *

$36.50

$48.50

Motorcycle Round Trip *

$28.25

$37.50

Truck Per Foot Round Trip **

$5.25

$6.25

Adult Bicycle Round Trip ***

$20.00

$26.25

Minor Bicycle Round Trip ***

$13.00

$19.25



Islesboro

October 1 to May 31

June 1 to September 30

Adult Round Trip

$9.00

$15.00

Minor Round Trip (Ages 6-17)

$4.50

$10.50

Child (Ages 0-5)

Free

Free

Vehicle Round Trip *

$26.00

$37.50

Motorcycle Round Trip *

$20.50

$29.25

Truck Per Foot Round Trip **

$5.00

$6.00

Adult Bicycle Round Trip ***

$15.00

$21.00

Minor Bicycle Round Trip ***

$10.50

$16.50





Matinicus



Year-Round Rates

Adult Round Trip

$25.00

Minor Round Trip (Ages 6-17)

$12.50

Child (Ages 0-5)

Free

Vehicle Round Trip * with reservation

$108.00

Motorcycle Round Trip *

$60.00

Truck Per Foot Round Trip **

$8.75

Adult Bicycle Round Trip ***

$31.00

Minor Bicycle Round Trip ***

$18.50



* Includes driver (but not accompanying passengers).

** Does not include driver or accompanying passengers.

*** Includes rider.