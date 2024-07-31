© 2024 Maine Public

Jonesport fish farm makes headway after a court denied an appeal of the project's local permits

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published July 31, 2024 at 5:07 PM EDT
Some of the fish raised at Springworks Farm in Lisbon. Supporters of aquaponics say that it can reduce the distance that fresh produce and fish have to travel to get to consumers, and minimize the waste needed to produce each of them.
Rebecca Conley
/
Maine Public
Some of the fish raised at Springworks Farm in Lisbon.

A proposed land-based fish farm in Jonesport is closer to breaking ground after a court denied an appeal of the project's local permits.

Maine's Business and Consumer Court rejected the appeal from project opponent Protect Downeast, which argued that the town's planning board misinterpreted the local land use code when it approved the project. The group also claimed that the facility would degrade water quality.

But Justice Thomas McKeon said that the planning board followed local ordinances and considered substantial evidence in its approval. He also noted a report showing that while the project would have some effect on water quality, it would still meet standards and would not harm the marine habitat.

Developers say the project is fully permitted, but they are currently awaiting a ruling from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court over a challenge to permits issued by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Kingfish expects the facility to produce 8,500 metric tons of yellowtail per year, once built.
Business and Economy Jonesportfish
