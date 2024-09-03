© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Cruise ships back on the ballot for Bar Harbor voters this November

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 3, 2024 at 7:25 AM EDT
A tender boat approaches alongside the Nieuw Statendum, a 2,666-passenger cruise ship, which anchored in Frenchman's Bay off Bar Harbor.
Nicole Ogrysko
/
Maine Public
A tender boat approaches alongside the Nieuw Statendum, a 2,666-passenger cruise ship, which anchored in Frenchman's Bay off Bar Harbor.

Cruise ships will be on the ballot once again in Bar Harbor this November.

The town council voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance that sets a new daily limit sets a new daily limit of 3,200 ship passengers a day. The town would also set a monthly cap that varies by season.

But it won't go into effect unless Bar Harbor residents vote to repeal the original 1,000-passenger limit in November.

Shawn Porter owns a gift shop in Bar Harbor and said she views the new ordinance as a compromise.

"Maybe we're not at the optimal number for either side, but it's a number that I can rely on to properly buy inventory, hire staff and make business plans year after year," Porter said at a public hearing last week.

But others, including Bar Harbor Jackie Levesque, said they've already made their voices clear, when a majority voted for a 1,000-passenger limit two years ago.

"I knew exactly what I was voting for," she said. "I voted for no big ships in our harbor to pollute the air and our harbor, and to further clog our downtown with people."

Other residents argued that the 3,200 daily cap on cruise ship passengers was too high.

The new measure would allow the town to negotiate visits directly with cruise lines, rather than having to count each cruise ship passenger entering town.

Tags
Business and Economy Bar HarborCruise Ships
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
Two large cruise ships are anchored behind Bar Island in Frenchman's Bay off Bar Harbor on Oct. 3, 2022. The Voyager of the Seas, left, can carry more than 3,800 passengers, while the Nieuw Statendum, right, has the capacity for more than 2,600 people.
  1. Bar Harbor Town Council proposes new cruise ship ordinance