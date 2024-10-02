Maine economic growth slows in 2nd quarter

Maine's economy saw the slowest growth in New England for the April-to-June quarter. The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis says the state's gross domestic product grew at just a 1.7% annual rate in the 2nd quarter. That was slower than the New England growth rate of 2.2% and the national output of goods and services, which rose at a 3% rate.

The biggest drivers of economic growth in Maine in the quarter were the real estate and health care sectors. The biggest decline in output was reported in the food services and accommodations sector.