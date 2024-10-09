© 2024 Maine Public

Breeze Airways launches three new flights from Bangor to Florida

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Breeze Airways, a low-cost carrier, is launching its first flights from Bangor to Florida this month.

The airline will offer nonstop service to Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers. As of Wednesday, some of those flights have been cancelled due to Hurricane Milton.

All three flights are currently scheduled for two days a week, and the Fort Myers flight will operate seasonally. Tickets currently start at $65 one-way.

Breeze is a relatively new airline, and has focused on connecting smaller airports with direct flights.

It has expanded rapidly in Maine, currently serving nine East Coast destinations from the Portland International Jetport, with a tenth set to debut in November with new service to Sarasota, Florida.

