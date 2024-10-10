Developers granted preliminary permits for tidal power project in Cobscook Bay

The federal government has granted a preliminary permit to developers for the construction of a controversial tidal power dam in Cobscook Bay.

Pembroke Tidal Power Project LLC, a subsidiary of a company known as Nestar Energy, said the dam could eventually generate 87,000 megawatt hours of electricity a year.

But the project faces opposition from more than 60 Pembroke residents and the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point, who filed formal complaints and motions to intervene. They detailed concerns about the potential impacts on fishing, marine life, recreation, tribal resources and the Cobscook Bay environment.

The National Marine Fisheries Service and Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife also filed intervention notices.

Several developers have tried over the years to develop tidal power in the region. Pembroke residents also argued that the latest project appears to be nearly identical to one proposed 14 years ago, which ultimately failed to meet reporting deadlines and secure financing for any of the studies needed to advance the project.

In an order dated Sept. 19, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which issued the preliminary permit, said the developer does not have a license to begin operating yet.

It will first need to conduct a variety of feasibility and impact studies, before submitting another application for consideration.