Bangor moves forward with housing project for middle-income residents

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 1, 2024 at 6:17 AM EDT

The city of Bangor is looking to expand housing for what's called the "missing middle" income bracket — those who make 80-120% of the area's median income.

The city is partnering with Portland-based Development Connectors, for 75 housing units on the city-owned parcel of land on Grandview Avenue.

Bangor's community and economic development director Anne Krieg said the project is targeted to those who make too much money to qualify for housing subsidies but not enough to comfortably afford market rate housing.

"We just thought, geez, this is a really, almost the perfect storm of good planning, you know, to have a parcel that we own that would actually make a great development," she said.

The city has already involved the surrounding community in the design process, Krieg said, and hopes to begin construction next year.

"So it's unusual to be able to, you know, use a property like this that's just so well located, and to be part of that solution," she said.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
