Maine awarded $37.5 million from the federal government for LIHEAP
Maine has been awarded $37.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Fiscal Year 2025.
Tribes in Maine will receive more than $1.4 million in LIHEAP funds.
Forty-five thousand homes in Maine rely on heating assistance.
In Aroostook County, the need has increased 60% in the last five years, according to the Aroostook Community Action Program in Presque Isle.
A total of $3.7 billion was distributed throughout the country for LIHEAP.
Apply for assistance at your local community action program.