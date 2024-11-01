Maine awarded $37.5 million from the federal government for LIHEAP

Maine has been awarded $37.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Fiscal Year 2025.

Tribes in Maine will receive more than $1.4 million in LIHEAP funds.

Forty-five thousand homes in Maine rely on heating assistance.

In Aroostook County, the need has increased 60% in the last five years, according to the Aroostook Community Action Program in Presque Isle.

A total of $3.7 billion was distributed throughout the country for LIHEAP.

Apply for assistance at your local community action program.