Maine has one of the highest percentages of early career farmers

A new report finds that Maine has one of the highest percentages of new farmers of any state in the country, even as the average age of farmers in the state continues to rise.

More than a third of farms and ranches in Maine are operated by new and beginning producers, meaning they've operated a farm or ranch for less than a decade.

That's the third highest percentage in the country, according to a Congressional report released this month.

Stacy Brenner, with Maine Farmland Trust, said the state has a robust network of organizations helping new farmers access land, develop business plans, and secure funding.

"That whole culture of support for early career farmers is, in my mind, what really helps support the efforts of new and beginning farmers coming in," Brenner said.

At the same time, nearly 40% of farmers in the state are 65 and older. Brenner said her group is trying to bridge the gap between older farmers looking to retire and newcomers struggling to access land.

"It can be difficult for people to meet one another, for those conversations to happen, and for someone coming in to know that, you know, the farmer over on Broadturn Road is retiring and looking for a transition plan," she said.

She said many new farmers are attracted to the abundance of clean land and water in Maine.

Despite recent PFAS contamination discoveries, Brenner said the state's widespread soil testing shows much of Maine's arable land is safe for agriculture.