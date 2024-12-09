20,000 Electricity Maine customers will soon receive refunds of up to $4,000 to cover three months of unlawful charges.

These refunds are the result of a settlement reached between The Public Utilities Commission and Public Advocate's Office to address almost $6 million that Electricity Maine was found to have overbilled clients back in 2022.

The refunds will be received via prepaid debit cards and some customers may qualify for a second payment.

The state says the overcharges are calculated based on how much the customer paid above the Standard Offer price for electricity at that time.