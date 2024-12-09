© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Electricity Maine customers will soon receive refunds

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST
FILE— Central Maine Power utility lines are seen, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. Rolling blackouts may hit New England if there's an extended cold snap this winter. The CEO of power grid operator ISO New England said the situation is "precarious" because natural gas is in shorter-than-normal supply and also subject to supply chain disruptions.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE— Central Maine Power utility lines are seen, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine.

20,000 Electricity Maine customers will soon receive refunds of up to $4,000 to cover three months of unlawful charges.

These refunds are the result of a settlement reached between The Public Utilities Commission and Public Advocate's Office to address almost $6 million that Electricity Maine was found to have overbilled clients back in 2022.

The refunds will be received via prepaid debit cards and some customers may qualify for a second payment.

The state says the overcharges are calculated based on how much the customer paid above the Standard Offer price for electricity at that time.
Tags
Business and Economy Electricity Maine
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year.
See stories by Madi Smith