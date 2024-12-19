© 2024 Maine Public

Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

United Airlines announces new nonstop service from Portland to Houston

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 19, 2024 at 12:08 PM EST
A United Airlines jet takes off while a Delta Airlines plane taxis at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston.
Charles Krupa
/
AP file
A United Airlines jet takes off while a Delta Airlines plane taxis at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston. United is the latest airline to expand service from Portland.

United Airlines announced today it will launch seasonal direct flights from Portland to Houston beginning next summer.

The summer service will operate on Saturdays starting June 28, connecting Maine to one of United's largest hub cities.

It'll be the second direct route from Portland to Texas, alongside American Airlines' seasonal service to Dallas.

The jetport has added a slate of new routes in recent years, driven in large part by the arrival of budget-carrier Breeze Airways, which now serves 10 nonstop destinations from Portland.
Business and Economy Portland International JetportAir TravelTravel
Ari Snider
