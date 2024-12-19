United Airlines announces new nonstop service from Portland to Houston

United Airlines announced today it will launch seasonal direct flights from Portland to Houston beginning next summer.

The summer service will operate on Saturdays starting June 28, connecting Maine to one of United's largest hub cities.

It'll be the second direct route from Portland to Texas, alongside American Airlines' seasonal service to Dallas.

The jetport has added a slate of new routes in recent years, driven in large part by the arrival of budget-carrier Breeze Airways, which now serves 10 nonstop destinations from Portland.