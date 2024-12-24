Local business owners will buy beloved Bangor rock station owned by Stephen King

Two local business owners have prevented a real-life nightmare for the employees and fans of WKIT 100.3, the Bangor rock station owned by horror writer Stephen King.

Jeff Solari and Greg Hawes say they've reached an agreement with King to purchase the station, which had been slated to cease operations by the end of the year.

Solari says he has wanted to own a radio station ever since he was a kid, and the legendary WKIT is important to the community.

"It's kind of a unicorn," he says. "It's one of the last, true, live, locally staffed radio stations in the country."

WKIT's parent company announced in early December that all three of its radio stations would cease operations at the end of the year. The company said the stations were never profitable, and King personally covered revenue shortfalls.

Solari says he and Hawes only purchased WKIT so they can make it profitable and keep it live and local.