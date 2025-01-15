State Theatre stagehands, technicians win union election

About three dozen stagehands and technicians at Portland's State Theatre and Thompson's Point have voted to form a union with the International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees Local 114.

The workers are employed by Crobo, LLC, parent company of the State Theatre.

Workers involved in the unionization effort said they were pushing for higher wages to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

State Theatre stagehand Tim Meehan said in a statement the union looks forward to negotiations, and to making the theater "a better place to work not only for its current employees but for all those who step onto that stage in the future."

A previous attempt by crew members to unionize in 2013 failed to garner enough votes.

IATSE Local 114 represents workers who set up stage shows the State Theatre, Cross Insurance Arena, Merrill Auditorium, Augusta Civic Center, the Snow Pond Center for the Arts and other venues.