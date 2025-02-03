The Maine lumber industry, with close business ties to Canada, braces for possible tariffs

Maine exports about 2 million tons of wood products annually, and imports 2.3 million tons – mostly from Canada, according to a recent industry report from the Maine Forest Service.

Lumber industry officials are concerned the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs could hurt business, said Patrick Strauch, Executive Director of the Maine Forest Products Council.

"Maine's forest economy is really intertwined with both Quebec and New Brunswick, Strauch said. "We're concerned about a broad tariff and how it would distrust disrupt the economy."

Wood pulp and fibers, in particular, are a big part of what moves across the border in order to produce particle board, packaging, and other products in Maine.

Strauch said mills located near the border import goods from Canada on a regular basis.

"If you're a pulp mill that's located close to the border of Canada, you're going to be importing wood fiber from Canada as part of your woodshed. That's just how it works in Maine," he said.

There's a daily flow of business back and forth across the border that could be affected by the 25% tariff, which the Trump administration had originally scheduled for Tuesday. The President now says it could take effect in 30 days from now, pending negotiations.

"There could be winners and losers, but there's no question that [a tariff] would be disruptive," Strauch said. "And that's what I really worry about."

