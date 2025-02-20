Bangor housing study finds city needs low-income and smaller housing units

A new housing study from the city of Bangor concludes that the city needs 700 units for households that make less than $35,000.

The study said rent and home prices have dramatically increased in the last five years. Bangor's community and economic development director Anne Krieg said median income families are being pushed out.

"They're priced out of market rate, but they can't qualify for low to mod income allowances or subsidies," she said. "So we're also trying to meet that market."

The city of Bangor saw a decline in working age, and low- and moderate-income households over the last decade- likely due to a lack of suitable housing options.

And despite job growth in the city, 80% of workers commute into Bangor. The study also finds that among city residents, there are more one and two person households, highlighting the need for smaller housing unit, Krieg said.

"And so that really shifts the need for different types of housing styles that, traditionally, somebody might be going more for a three- or four-bedroom house, but actually they might only really need a one- or two-bedroom house or an apartment," she said.

The report also found that the housing supply in Bangor has lagged behind the 3% growth rate for the state as a whole.