National nonprofit leaders express concern over federal funding cuts

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:12 PM EST
People protest against a funding freeze of federal grants and loans following a push from President Donald Trump to pause federal funding near to the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Ben Curtis
/
AP
People protest against a funding freeze of federal grants and loans following a push from President Donald Trump to pause federal funding near to the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

Nonprofit leaders across the country are expressing concern over federal funding cuts that will harm communities and economies, including in Maine.

Jennifer Hutchins, Executive Director of the Maine Association of Nonprofits, spoke at a national press conference today about how Maine nonprofits are slowing down hiring in anticipation of their funding being cut.

"Our job board posting for February of this year are down almost 20%," Hutchins said.

Hutchins said federal funding cuts have already had an adverse effect on Maine's economy.

"Leading to layoffs, halted projects with private business and paused or canceled programs and services that are keeping our communities safe, healthy and thriving," Hutchins said.

Hutchins said 1 in 6 Maine workers are employed by nonprofits and contribute $16 billion to the local economy. She said jobs will be lost if these organizations cannot access their federal funding.

Hutchins said Maine is already seeing layoffs and cancelled services from initial rounds of federal cuts.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
