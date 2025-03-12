Steuben voters approve ordinance prohibiting commercial rocket launches, space manufacturing

Voters in Steuben have approved an ordinance that prohibits commercial rocket launches and the construction of space manufacturing facilities there.

Maine rocket company bluShift Aerospace had eyed the Downeast town as a potential site for offshore launches, as well as an operations and manufacturing plant.

bluShift founder Sascha Deri said he respects the town's decision. And though Steuben officials initially welcomed bluShift, Deri said the company didn't have many discussions about the plans with town officials over the last two-and-a-half years.

"While the decision is disappointing, we still are committed to bringing what is sustainable and earth-friendly space launches to Maine," he said. "And we hope that over time, Steuben and other coastal communities will take a look at the opportunity that this particular industry can bring."

Deri said bluShift's goals plans haven't changed much, and regardless of the new ordinance, the company is still several years away from being able to develop a manufacturing facility.

"We'll just be doing the manufacturing in another town, and still launching probably the same place we planned to originally," he said. "So the big difference is that we won't provide those jobs directly to the town of Steuben."

Deri declined to go into details but said another town recently expressed interest in hosting bluShift operations.

Jonesport was originally seen as a potential bluShift hub but also drew opposition from local residents.