Fryeburg and Cumberland fair officials still at odds due to overlapping Saturday

Officials with the Cumberland fair continue to dispute a plan by organizers of the Fryeburg fair to expand their schedule. It would put the two fairs in direct competition on Saturday September 27.

At a meeting of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Tuesday, Fryeburg fair president David Hastings said the decision to expand the dates was prompted by a request from midway vendors, who rely heavily on weekends

"We're failing to support them when we leave weekend days unused. Weekend days are extremely important for the midways in order to generate revenue, for both themselves and the fairs," Hastings said.

But Cumberland Fair officials said the weekend day is being used, by them. And that the overlap will hurt their midway on what is typically the most profitable day of their fair.

Jeff Steinman, Vice President and Treasurer for the Cumberland fair, said both sides in the dispute agree on one thing: the importance of weekends for midway vendors.

"We agree, those days are critical. That's why we open on a Sunday, and we close on a Saturday. Those are the days we're approved for," Steinman said.

Fryeburg fair officials said they don't want to harm the Cumberland fair and have instructed exhibitors and vendors working both fairs to stay at Cumberland Saturday and will make accommodations for them when they arrive late in Fryeburg.