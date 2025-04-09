Despite latest delay, Maine industries concerned about impacts of tariffs

Maine industries from forestry to retail could be affected by global tariffs.

So Patrick Woodcock, of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, said the 90-day pause on most tariffs is welcome news.

Woodcock said tariffs could be used to lower barriers with some countries that are not as open to U.S. products. But he is concerned about the implications for bedrock trade partners, especially Canada, which is particularly important for Maine businesses.

"So really treating those, those partners, in a similar manner to the countries that are really restricting our products, was very concerning," Woodcock said.

He said Maine's forestry, retail, seafood, and construction sectors could feel the effects of tariffs.

"So it really needs to be refocused, applied in a more surgical way that ultimately can have benefits to yes, both Main Street and to all households," he said.

Woodcock said he has seen the decline in manufacturing in Maine, and supports efforts to bring that back, but he's concerned about collateral damage to trade relationships.