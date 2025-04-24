Maine joins multistate lawsuit challenging President Trump's tariff policy

Maine is among a dozen states suing the Trump administration over its tariff policy.

The suit argues that President Trump overstepped his authority by imposing import taxes through executive orders, social media posts, and agency orders.

Court documents filed Wednesday say Trump's actions reflect a national trade policy based on "the President's whims rather than the sound exercise of lawful authority."

The coalition is asking the United States Court of International Trade to halt the tariffs and prevent the administration from enforcing or implementing them.

Earlier this month Trump abruptly announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs after markets nosedived across the globe, but has doubled down on a trade war with China.

Some businesses in Maine say the threat of tariffs has already led to higher prices on certain goods.