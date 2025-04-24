Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Due to equipment upgrades, WMHD (Greenville) and WBSQ (Monson) will be shut off during the daytime hours for the duration of this week.

Maine joins multistate lawsuit challenging President Trump's tariff policy

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published April 24, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
Portland's International Marine Terminal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Portland's International Marine Terminal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Maine is among a dozen states suing the Trump administration over its tariff policy.

The suit argues that President Trump overstepped his authority by imposing import taxes through executive orders, social media posts, and agency orders.

Court documents filed Wednesday say Trump's actions reflect a national trade policy based on "the President's whims rather than the sound exercise of lawful authority."

The coalition is asking the United States Court of International Trade to halt the tariffs and prevent the administration from enforcing or implementing them.

Earlier this month Trump abruptly announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs after markets nosedived across the globe, but has doubled down on a trade war with China.

Some businesses in Maine say the threat of tariffs has already led to higher prices on certain goods.

Tags
Business and Economy tariffsPresident Donald TrumpInternational trade
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider