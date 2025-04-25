Advocates call on state lawmakers to continue eviction prevention pilot

Dozens of people, including advocates, formerly unhoused people and social services providers, urged state lawmakers Friday to continue a program meant to help low-income renters stay in their homes.

Last year, the state set aside $18 million for an eviction prevention pilot. The program has been in high demand and will likely serve about 1,600 Maine households before funding dries up this year. The pilot is currently serving more than 840 households from all over the state, according to MaineHousing data.

The average monthly rent benefit is roughly $746, and participants are earning, on average, about $16,000 in annual income.

Victoria Morales is the executive director of the Quality Housing Coalition, which has been administering the eviction prevention pilot.

"Some people are saying we don't have enough money to pay for this program, and I completely get it," she said. "But I just want to remind folks that we're paying for the consequences of evictions anyway, and we have for years."

Another measure up for consideration from state lawmakers would provide $300 a month, or no more than $3,000 a year, to households that meet certain income requirements. The intention, advocates said, is to help low-income renters stay in their homes.

Ellen McFarland with Prosperity Maine said the non-profit has helped about 300 households with a similar program. The assistance is meant to pay for security deposits or help with rent. McFarland said once families have received assistance, they haven't returned asking for help.

"When workers don't have to worry about housing instability, they are more likely to stay in their jobs, reduce turnover and remain productive members of the workforce," she told members of the housing and economic development committee Friday.

The proposals didn't have much opposition. But lawmakers would have to come up with $25 million to continue the eviction prevention program — or $1.9 million to start a housing stability fund — in a tight budget year.