Maine airports prepare for summer travel

Airlines are expecting a busy summer at Portland Jetport.

Director Paul Bradbury says they'll have the capacity to fly more than a million passengers between May and October.

"The airlines are still very bullish on our market," Bradbury says.

The increase in seats, about 6.5% over last year, stands in contrast to estimates from the Transportation Security Administration. The TSA expects to screen about 2% fewer passengers nationally.

To handle the increasing passenger load, crews have finished installing passenger bridges on three more gates at Portland Jetport. A terminal addition will be finished in July. It will provide more seats for passengers waiting at gates, new restrooms for people, and a new area where service animals can relieve themselves while in the terminal.

At Bangor International, work has been underway to rebuild the main runway. The work has meant a series of Monday-to-Wednesday closures. That work will be suspended for the week that begins with Memorial Day.

After that, there will be three more weeks of Monday-to-Wednesday closures, ending on June 18, as the two-year rebuild is finished.