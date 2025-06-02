Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Delivery of the June 2025 issue of Experience Magazine will be late this month. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Residents of unorganized territory concerned by steep increase in property value

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT
FILE - This May 2004 file photo shows Moosehead Lake and the surrounding woods near Greenville, Maine. The Land Use Regulation Commission didnt violate any procedural rules in approving a massive residential development in the Moosehead Lake region, the supreme court ruled Thursday, March 15, 2012, giving the green light to the project that covers thousands of acres in one of the states unspoiled regions. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
This May 2004 file photo shows Moosehead Lake and the surrounding woods near Greenville, Maine.

Residents of Maine's unorganized territory said they are shocked by the recent spike in property values and concerned about what it might mean for their property tax bills.

Keith Smith said he's lived on Moosehead Lake for more than 20 years. His home sits on less than an acre of land, and the property's value is more than double what it was last year. And he said the neighboring back lot he owns has jumped to five times its previous value.

"And we live in the unorganized territory, we get no services, and so, you know, why the increase? I mean, that's drastic," he said.

Sharon Huntley, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said the revaluation was based on review and analysis of data on property sales, construction and other related costs. She added that property taxes may not necessarily increase with revaluations, which are needed to prevent inequities.

Huntley said the last revaluation in the unorganized territory was five years ago, and that property values across the state have increased since then.

But Smith said short-term rentals in the area are driving up home prices. He said his neighbor purchased land for more than its value, and uses it for rental income.

"One of them is half of what our property is, right? But he paid an enormous price for it, because he uses it commercially," Smith said.

He said that leaves year-round residents like him unable to pay higher property taxes.
Tags
Business and Economy unorganized territoriesproperty taxes
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion