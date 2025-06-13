Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine State Chamber of Commerce urges businesses to prepare for potential immigration inspections

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published June 13, 2025 at 6:47 AM EDT
A press conference with families of detained car wash workers Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Culver City, Calif.
Ethan Swope
/
AP
A press conference with families of detained car wash workers Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Culver City, Calif.

As the Trump administration ramps up workplace immigration raids, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce is urging businesses to be prepared.

During a webinar last week organized by the Chamber, attorney Katie Minervino, with the law firm Pierce Atwood, encouraged employers to have a plan for handling potential enforcement actions.

"We don't want to be in panic mode around all of this, but, you know, we want to kind of be prepared," she said. "Because the government is saying, 'We are setting quotas, we are looking to detain and arrest individuals.'"

Minervino said employers should have their employment documentation in order, and train employees on who to call if government agents come knocking.

"Who do they call? Who's trained to help coordinate it?" she said. "Do you want to have an attorney on retainer? Or who would you call if you think that you need some extra help?"

Minervino said it's important to react calmly if federal agents do show up, and to ask for documentation to clarify what issues they are looking into and what kind of access they are seeking.
Tags
Business and Economy Maine State Chamber of CommerceImmigrationPresident Donald Trump
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider