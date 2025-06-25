New study finds average wages have grown fastest for Maine workers without college degrees

A new study from the Maine Department of Labor finds that in recent years, average wages have increased the most for workers without college degrees.

Over the last 25 years, Maine's economic output has increased steadily even as the number of jobs has remained relatively flat.

The report's authors say that's due to strong demand for labor, higher paying jobs making up a greater share of the state's economy, and greater use of technology.

Over the last five years, the report says wages for workers without a high school diploma rose 15%. For those with a high school diploma but no college degree, wages rose 10%.

Still, workers with bachelor's degrees continue to earn higher average wages, though the rate of wage growth has been slower.