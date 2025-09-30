Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Dozens of Maine Trust for Local News workers vote to join the News Guild of Maine

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:08 PM EDT
Maine Trust for Local News workers' rally outside the Portland Press Herald headquarters in South Portland to expand their Union.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
Maine Trust for Local News workers' rallied outside the Portland Press Herald headquarters in South Portland in August to expand their Union.

Nearly 50 employees of the statewide, non-profit Maine Trust for Local News voted Monday to join the News Guild of Maine, bringing the total number of workers in the union to more than 200.

Megan Gray is the president of the News Guild of Maine, and an arts and culture reporter for the Portland Press Herald. She says this win at the National Labor Relations Board is the culmination of months of hard work to build solidarity and gain rights, and it happened because dozens of workers were asking for it.

"Because they were experiencing pay disparities and inequities across the company that felt more and more and more unfair," she said.

According to Gray, the News Guild of Maine already represented Maine Trust employees of the Portland Press Herald, the Morning Sentinel, and Kennebec Journal, and that those seeking to join were from the Sun Journal, the Times Record, and weeklies across southern and western Maine.

Gray says existing contracts with the Maine Trust for Local News expire at the end of the year, and the union's next step will be to negotiate a contract for all workers that "reflects who we are today, and who we want to be in the future providing journalism to Mainers."
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
