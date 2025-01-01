Called to Lead
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., May 22 at 9:00 pm
Fri., May 23 at 1:00 am
Sat., May 24 at 2:00 pm
In 1980 the Wabaniki Tribes of Maine were granted sovereignty and the right to govern themselves. The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians faced decades of racial discrimination, poverty, and domestic violence as a way of life. With ten years experience as the tribe’s financial director Commander listened to that voice in side her that called her to lead.
Called to Lead was produced by Pam Maus and Make it Happen Media.