Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Called to Lead

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., May 22 at 9:00 pm
Fri., May 23 at 1:00 am
Sat., May 24 at 2:00 pm
Called to Lead title card

In 1980 the Wabaniki Tribes of Maine were granted sovereignty and the right to govern themselves. The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians faced decades of racial discrimination, poverty, and domestic violence as a way of life. With ten years experience as the tribe’s financial director Commander listened to that voice in side her that called her to lead.

Called to Lead was produced by Pam Maus and Make it Happen Media.