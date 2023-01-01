“Candlepin” is a documentary about the beloved hobby of candlepin bowling by native Mainers, exploring rural Maine’s connection to the sport and the small business culture that is struggling to shift its business model to keep this tradition relevant.

This film tells the story of the dying breed of bowling centers and how some new bowling centers are attempting to grow and evolve. Candlepin: The Documentary, features the Martin family of Bowl-A-Rama in Sanford, ME; Bob Parella of Paramount Industries in MA and state champ Judy Bowden.

Produced by Richard Leighton.

Learn more about this film at candlepinfilm.com.