Climate Desk

Maine solar projects get $80 million in USDA loans

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
This Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019 file photo shows Dominion Energy's Scott Solar farm in Powhatan, Va.

Solar projects across Maine will be getting loans through a Department of Agriculture program announced Thursday. The Rural Energy for America program is investing $285 million in infrastructure projects nationwide to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy in rural America.

In southern Maine, solar projects in Gorham and South Berwick will be getting nearly $20 million in loans. Together, the projects will have 12 megawatts of capacity.

Other solar projects in Bangor, Bethel, Lincoln, Limestone, Mapleton, Medway and Westfield will also be getting federal loans totaling over $60 million.

The funding is from the federal Inflation Reduction Act. In a press release, the Department of Agriculture says the act represents the biggest investment in rural energy since the Rural Electrification Act of 1936.

Climate Desk
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
