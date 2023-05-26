St. George develops a 3D model of town coastline

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was in St. George Friday to see a 3D depiction of the town's coastline.

Town manager Rick Erb says the model will help local planners anticipate how the effects of rising sea levels could affect St. George, which has roughly 125 miles of coastline.

"We've already seen the impacts of rising seas on town roads and public property and private property," Erb says. "And we were fortunate to get some grant funding from the State of Maine to study that further."

Erb says he used the Community Resilience Partnership grant to hire the engineering firm Sebago Technics to develop the 3-D model, which was demonstrated to Mills on Friday.

Erb calls it a good baseline for future coastal planning.

