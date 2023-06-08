© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Climate Desk

Lawmakers advance bill boosting offshore wind development

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT
This Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 file photo shows the country's first floating wind turbine works off the coast of Castine, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
This Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 file photo shows the country's first floating wind turbine works off the coast of Castine, Maine.

A legislative committee on Wednesday approved a bill to boost offshore wind power.

The measure sets a goal for the Public Utilities Commission to contract for 3,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy installed by 2040.

It has the support of a coalition of environmental groups. Eliza Donoghue, of Maine Audubon, says the threats posed by climate change are far greater than those posed by wind power. And she says the bill includes environmental safeguards.

"And those provisions include the requirement that there be plans for how these projects are going to avoid and minimize and mitigate impacts to wildlife, to fisheries, and to the marine environment," Donoghue says. "It also requires significant mitigation payments."

The bill also includes labor guarantees and incentives for wind developers to avoid the area used by most of Maine's lobster fleet that fishes in federal waters. And it includes language to ensure that tribal representatives are involved in the process.

The bill faces more votes in the House of Representatives and Senate.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
