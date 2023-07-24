DOT seeks input on carbon-reduction strategy

Maine's Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on its carbon reduction strategy, which could make the state eligible for nearly $30 million over 5 years in carbon reduction funds from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The DOT's Ian Gorecki says that money could be used to reduce single-occupancy vehicle trips by improving transit options, and building so-called complete streets, with bike paths and sidewalks. It could also be used to bolster Maine's electric vehicle charging network, and to support electric busses and bikes.

"What might work to reduce carbon emissions in Portland is going to might be different than something in a more rural part of the state, or up in the county," Gorecki said. "So we want to make sure that we're getting as much feedback from people on what they would like to want to see, what they think, in their communities, is a way that we can reduce some emissions."

Kristine Keeney of the East Coast Greenway Alliance says the money could go a long way toward improving facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

"This is a really amazing opportunity for the state of Maine and residents to provide feedback to Maine DOT on what their priorities are for initiatives and projects that could be funded to reduce carbon emissions in the state of Maine," Keeney said.

The strategy is laid out in a slideshow posted on DOT's website. The agency is accepting comments through Monday.