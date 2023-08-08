© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Climate Desk

UMaine awarded $6 million to study impact of climate change on the electric grid

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
Electrical grid transmission towers in Pasadena, Calif. Major power outages from extreme weather have risen dramatically in the past two decades.
John Antczak
/
AP
The National Science Foundation has awarded $6 million to the University of Maine to study the impacts of climate change on the electrical grid.

The university will partner with colleges in South Dakota, Alaska and Puerto Rico to study the grids in each area.

Reinaldo Tonkoski is a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Maine, and the project's principal investigator.

"I think one of the main goals that we have for this project is to build research capacity in our jurisdictions to tackle those challenges that we have developing those climate change solutions that are relevant for the community," he said.

Over five years researchers will study the existing infrastructure and find ways to make it more dependable in light of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. In Maine, more frequent flooding, high winds and extreme temperatures are possible, on top of the state's geography which already makes some areas difficult to access.

Tags
Climate Desk University of MaineNational Science Foundation
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion