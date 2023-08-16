Supporters mark Inflation Reduction Act anniversary in Portland

The Inflation Reduction Act marked its first anniversary Wednesday, and supporters gathered on the Portland waterfront to celebrate its success in addressing climate change, boosting Maine's green energy economy, and protecting Maine workers.

Senator Chip Curry, a Democrat from Waldo County, said the Inflation Reduction Act has created 140,000 jobs nationwide, and will support Maine's nascent offshore wind industry.

"Here in Maine we're showing how this investment can be done right, the right way," Curry said. "We passed a law this year that will help Maine be at the forefront of offshore wind energy, which is critical for our state to meet its aggressive and necessary goal set by our governor."

Curry said offshore wind is a key element in reaching Gov. Janet Mills' climate goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

And Kathleen Meil of Maine Conservation Voters said that many smaller programs will also be supported by the IRA, including increased rebates for home energy efficiency upgrades, and for heat pumps. She also said because many of the initiatives are new, it will take some time to see their full benefits.

